

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford will invest $1 billion to modernize its vehicle assembly facility in Cologne, Germany, as part of its pledge to sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030.



The company announced earlier this month that it would invest at least $22 billion globally in electrification through 2025, nearly twice the company's previous EV investment plans.



Ford said Wednesday that it has committed that by mid-2026, 100 percent of the company's passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, and will be completely all-electric by 2030.



Ford said its entire commercial vehicle range will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, by 2024, with two-thirds of the company's commercial vehicle sales expected to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.



The investment will transform the existing vehicle assembly operations into the Ford Cologne Electrification Center for the manufacture of electric vehicles, Ford's first such facility in Europe.



Ford also confirmed that its first European-built, volume all-electric passenger vehicle for European customers will be produced at the facility from 2023, with the potential for a second all-electric vehicle built there under consideration.



