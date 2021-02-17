

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has acquired cell sorting technology assets from Propel Labs, a unit of SIDIS Corp. The recently introduced Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter and approximately 40 employees will become part of Thermo Fisher's Biosciences business.



'Cell sorting is an essential discovery tool used by many of our customers, allowing for the separation of specific cell types from complex samples. A first-of-its kind, the Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter brings more powerful sorting capabilities, faster throughput and novel safety features complementing our already strong flow cytometry offering,' said Mark Stevenson, chief operating officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific.



