

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $171.20 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $8.92 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $220.98 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $4.25 billion from $4.28 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $220.98 Mln. vs. $185.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.25 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.



