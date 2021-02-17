

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) said it is reinstating its practice of providing full-year guidance and issued its financial outlook for fiscal 2021.



For fiscal 2021, Genuine Parts forecast total sales growth of 4 percent to 6 percent and earnings of $5.55 to $5.75 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.76 per share for the year on revenue growth of 3.2 percent to $17.56 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



