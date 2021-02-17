

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - CECONOMY AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said the company's shareholders approved all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting with the required majority. The shareholders approved capital measures related to acquisition of the MediaMarktSaturn minority stake and reorganization of the shareholder structure. Closing of this deal is expected at the earliest by end of first quarter, 2021.



CECONOMY said approval of transaction with Convergenta paves the way for a simplified corporate structure and further tax consolidation. Convergenta will become CECONOMY's largest shareholder and hold an approximately 25.9% stake, which could be increased further via conversion of the new convertible bonds.



