

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price inflation accelerated in December to its highest level in over six years, official data showed Wednesday.



The house price index rose 8.5 percent year-on-year following a 7.1 percent increase in November, the Office for National Statistics said. The rate of inflation was the highest since October 2014.



The average house price hit a record high GBP 252,000 in December.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices rose 1.3 month-on-month in December following an increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month.



