

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):



-Earnings: -$2.94 million in Q4 vs. -$2.93 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.27 in Q4 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1.67 million or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.13 per share -Revenue: $2.50 million in Q4 vs. $2.87 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUICKLOGIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de