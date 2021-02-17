

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):



-Earnings: -$37.27 million in Q4 vs. $48.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.85 in Q4 vs. $1.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of -$17.17 million or -$0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $554.55 million in Q4 vs. $694.03 million in the same period last year.



