

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $84.64 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $90.39 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $125.62 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $879.15 million from $992.56 million last year.



Albemarle Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $125.62 Mln. vs. $184.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $879.15 Mln vs. $992.56 Mln last year.



