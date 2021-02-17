

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) Wednesday said it has appointed Marie Myers as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Myers has been serving as acting CFO and Chief Transformation Officer since October 2020.



In addition to serving in numerous financial leadership positions, she has driven an aggressive agenda as HP's Chief Transformation Officer to strengthen the company's digital capabilities in ways that better serve customers while reducing operating costs.



'Marie is one of HP's most respected leaders and she has a proven track record of success throughout her career,' said Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, HP Inc. 'As our acting CFO and chief transformation officer, she has consistently driven strong results, unlocked new sources of value, and positioned us well to deliver on our priorities. Marie's strategic acuity, operational discipline and purpose-driven leadership will serve us well as we execute our strategy and drive long-term shareholder value.'



During her two decades with HP, Myers has served as HP's Global Controller and Americas CFO of the company's Personal Systems business unit, among other roles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de