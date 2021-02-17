

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $10.0 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $15.6 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.8 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 96863195.9% to $206.9 million from $213.6 last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $14.8 Mln. vs. $14.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $206.9 Mln vs. $213.6 last year.



