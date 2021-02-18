

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced a multi-year strategic alliance with Google to accelerate J.B. Hunt's digital transformation and collaborate on next-generation supply chain platform technology.



J.B. Hunt said that, Powered by Google Cloud's cloud technologies, it will expand its J.B. Hunt 360° platform that digitally connects shipments and available capacity.



As a part of its multicloud strategy, the J.B. Hunt 360 platform will tap into Google Cloud's commitment to an Open Cloud and adopt Google Cloud's Anthos to provide a consistent development and operations experience across cloud environments.



Google Cloud's AI and ML tools, including Cloud artificial intelligence or AI Platform, Auto machine learning or ML and Recommendations AI, combined with J.B. Hunt's transportation expertise, will create enhanced levels of visibility into the supply chain.



The companies are creating a framework and roadmap that brings together each company's engineering talents to create entirely new solutions that will be rolled out over time, including real-time visibility and predictive modeling.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de