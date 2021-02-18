

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence remained unchanged in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -19 in February, same as seen in January. The score was below the 20-year average of -7 points.



Among components, the economic climate index fell to -41 in Fenruary from -39 in January. The assessment of the future economic climate and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was more negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy rose to -5 in February from -6 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de