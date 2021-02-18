

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) reported fiscal 2020 net income of €831 million compared to €1.31 billion last year.



Net income, group share, adjusted for exceptional items, totaled €1.01 billion or €1.26 per share versus €861 million or €1.09 per share in the previous year.



Total revenue was €72.2 billion compared to €74.1 billion generated a year ago.



Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: '2020 has been a year of commitment for Carrefour. That of our teams, mobilized in the service of our customers, who have successfully taken on immense sanitary, logistical and human challenges. That of our entire Group, which consistently maintains the same level of extreme sanitary vigilance and the same attention to its social and environmental responsibility...'



