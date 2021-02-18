

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly higher on Thursday as investors remained focused on the developments in the U.S. government bond market and awaited the ECB's monetary policy meeting minutes for direction.



The European Central Bank releases the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on January 20 and 21 at 7.30 am ET.



The benchmark DAX edged up 28 points, or 0.2 percent, to 13,937 after tumbling 1.1 percent the previous day.



MTU Aero Engines was down 2.4 percent. The aircraft engine manufacturer reported that its fourth-quarter net income plunged to 6 million euros from last year's 134 million euros.



Automaker Daimler advanced 1.6 percent after reporting a rise in fiscal 2020 profit and lifting dividend.



Drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer edged up slightly after extending the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen by five years.



Thyssenkrupp soared 7 percent. The company said a sale of the steel business to Liberty Steel will not take place and it will continue to drive forward a sustainable position for steel on its own.



