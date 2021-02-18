

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $398.1 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $415.0 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $3.76 billion from $4.14 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $398.1 Mln. vs. $415.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $3.76 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.



