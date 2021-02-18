

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) said that they have collaborated to co-develop and commercialize Rigel's R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 or RIPK1 inhibitor, for the potential treatment of immunological and neurodegenerative diseases.



Lilly said it will obtain an exclusive worldwide license to Rigel's RIPK1 inhibitors, including Rigel's Phase 2-ready molecule R552, in all indications.



As per the terms of the deal, Lilly will pay an upfront cash payment to Rigel of $125 million. Rigel may also be eligible to receive up to $835 million in potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties ranging from the mid-single digit to high-teens that will vary depending upon Rigel's clinical development investment.



Lilly and Rigel will co-develop R552 at specified contribution levels. Lilly will be responsible for all costs of global commercialization for R552, and Rigel will have the right to co-commercialize R552 in the U.S.



Lilly will be solely responsible for all clinical development and commercialization of brain penetrating RIPK1 inhibitors in CNS indications.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de