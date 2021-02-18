

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports grew in January after falling in the previous month, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports gained by a real 5.7 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 5.9 percent decline in December. In November, exports rose 5.3 percent.



Imports rose 1.4 percent monthly in January, after a 6.4 percent fall in the previous month.



The biggest growth was seen in the exports and imports of chemical-pharmaceutical products in January.



In nominal terms, exports grew 5.4 percent in January and imports increased 3.3 percent.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 3.584 billion in January from CHF 3.102 billion in December.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined 11.0 percent year-on-year in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de