

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $110.45 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $11.44 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $312.59 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $367.96 million from $401.49 million last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $312.59 Mln. vs. $351.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $367.96 Mln vs. $401.49 Mln last year.



