

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank releases the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on January 20 and 21. Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 127.59 against the yen, 1.0830 against the franc, 0.8658 against the pound and 1.2068 against the greenback at 7.25 am ET.



