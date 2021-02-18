

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $824 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $565 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $856 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $3.38 billion from $2.97 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $856 Mln. vs. $410 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $3.38 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.



