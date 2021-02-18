

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $23.4 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $17.0 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $16.5 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $1.24 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $16.5 Mln. vs. $28.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KELLY SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de