

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $438 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $481 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $4.07 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $481 Mln. vs. $507 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $4.07 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year.



