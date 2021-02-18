

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) said it is not providing fiscal 2021 earnings outlook at this time due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the pandemic and associated market dynamics.



However, the company said it expects first-quarter 2021 adjusted net income to grow about 60 percent to 65 percent compared with adjusted net income of $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.



The company added it expects to fly about 85,000 block hours in the first quarter, with revenue of about $820 million, and adjusted EBITDA of about $150 million.



