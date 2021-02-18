

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $23.62 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $20.72 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $250.21 million from $237.91 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $23.62 Mln. vs. $20.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q4): $250.21 Mln vs. $237.91 Mln last year.



