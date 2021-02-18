

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $182.96 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $260.69 million, or $3.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.68 million or $2.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $648.48 million from $552.55 million last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $197.68 Mln. vs. $183.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.49 vs. $2.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q4): $648.48 Mln vs. $552.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $630 - $650 Mln



