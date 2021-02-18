WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):
-Earnings: -$35.5 million in Q4 vs. -$4.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of -$30.6 million or -$0.32 per share for the period. -Revenue: $389.1 million in Q4 vs. $435.5 million in the same period last year.
