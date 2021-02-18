

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lodging real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $66 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $81 million or $0.11 per share last year.



NAREIT FFO for the fourth quarter were a loss of $0.07 per share, compared to a profit of $0.33 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter dropped to $267 million from $1.33 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.42 per share and revenues of $243.28 million.



