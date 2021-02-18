

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $53.23 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $48.53 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $749.33 million from $671.33 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $53.23 Mln. vs. $48.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $749.33 Mln vs. $671.33 Mln last year.



