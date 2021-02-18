

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart Inc. (CPRT) Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $193.4 million or $0.81 per share, up from $168.7 million or $0.71 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.80 per share, up from $0.64 per share last year.



Second-quarter revenues rose to $617.0 million from $575.1 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.79 per share and revenues of $628.9 million.



