

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $115 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $115 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

