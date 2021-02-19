

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - News Corp. (NWS) announced that it has reached a multi-year partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL) to provide premium news content from its news sites for the Google News Showcase offering for 'significant payments' from Google.



Among the News Corp publications joining Google News Showcase will be The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, and the New York Post; in the UK: The Times and The Sunday Times, and The Sun; and in Australia a range of news platforms, including The Australian, news.com.au, Sky News, and multiple metropolitan and local titles.



The three-year deal also includes the development of a subscription platform, the sharing of ad revenue via Google's ad technology services, the cultivation of audio journalism and meaningful investments in innovative video journalism by YouTube.



Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, said that the deal would have 'a positive impact on journalism around the globe as we have firmly established that there should be a premium for premium journalism.



'I would like to thank Sundar Pichai and his team at Google who have shown a thoughtful commitment to journalism that will resonate in every country. This has been a passionate cause for our company for well over a decade and I am gratified that the terms of trade are changing, not just for News Corp, but for every publisher.'



