

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $64 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $111 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $817 million from $880 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q4): $817 Mln vs. $880 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANT ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de