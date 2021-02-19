

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aaron's Gourmet Smoked Fish is recalling all smoked fish products citing the lack of licensure and regulatory oversight by the state agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The company recalled the products with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture.



The affected products are packaged in both glass jars and vacuum-packed plastic bags, and were distributed to Growers Outlet and Berry Good PDX in Portland, Oregon.



The agency said it is not aware of any reported cases of illness related to these products.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw away them or return to the place of purchase for a full refund



In recent recalls involving fish, Wadena, Minnesota-based Russ Davis Wholesale earlier this week called back certain Kowalski's brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski's Steakhouse Blue Dressing 22 oz for undeclared fish (Anchovies), a known allergen.



Litehouse Inc. also recalled a limited quantity of its Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 oz pillows for undeclared fish.



Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. in late January recalled Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit for undeclared allergens- fish and egg.



