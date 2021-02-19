

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Germany's producer price data is due. Producer price annual inflation is seen at 0.3 percent in January, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it retreated against the pound, it rose against the rest of major counterparts



The euro was worth 127.78 against the yen, 1.0841 against the franc, 0.8654 against the pound and 1.2094 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de