

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc (SGRO.L) reported profit before tax of 1.46 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 902.0 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 123.6 pence compared to 78.9 pence. Adjusted pre-tax profit was 296.5 million pounds, up 10.8 percent from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 25.3 pence compared to 24.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 431.7 million pounds compared to 432.5 million pounds, last year.



The Group recommended a 5.6 percent increase in final dividend to 15.2 pence per share, resulting in a total distribution of 22.1 pence for 2020 as a whole.



