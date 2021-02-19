

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc reported a loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of 753 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 3.13 billion pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 6.2 pence compared to profit of 25.9 pence. Operating loss before tax was 351 million pounds compared to profit of 4.23 billion pounds. Full year 2020 net impairment losses was 3.24 billion pounds. Operating profit before tax and excluding notable items declined to 33 million pounds from 2.12 billion pounds.



Fiscal year total income was 10.80 billion pounds compared to 14.25 billion pounds, a year ago. Excluding items, income decreased by 7.9%, due to reductions across the retail and commercial businesses.



The company announced that the directors have recommended a final dividend of 3 pence per ordinary share, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATWEST GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de