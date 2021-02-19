

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) and Earth Island have entered into a share purchase agreement under which Danone will acquire 100% of the shares of Earth Island. Earth Island is the maker of Follow Your Heart Brands and U.S. pioneer in plant-based foods. Danone said, as part of the company, Earth Island will be able to accelerate the growth of the Follow Your Heart brand nationally and internationally.



Follow Your Heart Brand's signature products include Vegenaise, Dairy-Free Cheeses, VeganEgg, Salad Dressings, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Cream Cheese, and Sour Cream. Follow Your Heart Brand manufactures its products in its Los Angeles-based facility called Earth Island.



