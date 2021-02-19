

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) initiated its net income and sales outlook for the full-years 2021 and 2023.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project net income attributable to company in a range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, on total sales between $40.0 billion and $41.6 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.45 per share on sales of $38.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now expects total sales to reach between $43.0 billion and $45.5 billion.



Additionally, the company's Board of Directors declared an 8 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 on its outstanding Common Shares for the fourth quarter, payable on March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2021.



