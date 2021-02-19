

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Friday reported net earnings for the fourth quarter of $275 million or $1.42 per share, up from $267 million or $1.40 per share in the year-ago period.



Operating earnings for the quarter were $1.39 per share, compared to $1.35 per share last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, DTE reaffirmed its outlook for operating earnings in a range of $6.88 to $7.26 per share. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $7.16 per share for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DTE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de