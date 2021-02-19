

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is celebrating its milestone of 20 million Chipotle Rewards members by collaborating with the iconic 'Chipotle Is My Life' Kid for a limited-edition apparel collection as well as a new menu item.



The now 12-year-old Roy Murray, also known as 'Chipotle Is My Life' Kid, was an internet sensation in 2014 when he famously exclaimed 'OMG, I love Chipotle. Chipotle is My Life!'



The Mexican food chain's limited edition apparel collection in partnership with Roy features bold text and imagery referencing the viral moment and is part of the Chipotle Goods collection.



Chipotle will use all profits from Chipotle Goods to help organizations, which are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.



In addition, Chipotle fans will be able to try the Chipotle entrée that inspired Roy's famous reaction.



Roy's go-to order, The 'Chipotle Is My Life' Bowl, is available on the Chipotle app and website for a limited time. The new menu item features Double white rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and cheese.



Chipotle noted that Roy is also the newest recipient of the Chipotle Celebrity Card held by a small, elite group of brand super fans that grants access to free Chipotle.



Fans can also create their own version of the 'omg I love chipotle by roy murray' sound that is now available on TikTok.



Chipotle Rewards was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs for 2021. Rewards members will get a free chips and guac offer after their first purchase as a member and also gain early access to new menu items.



People who enroll for the program will earn 10 points for every $1 they spend in the restaurant, online, or in the app, and receive a free entrée on accumulating 1,250 points. Members can also earn points more quickly though bonuses, like extra point days.



