

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British multinational media Daily Mail and General Trust plc on Friday issued a statement saying that there is no certainty of any specific outcome on Cazoo's initial public offering.



'As one of the UK's fastest growing businesses, with revenues of over £160m in our first year alone, it is not surprising that there is speculation around whether or when we might IPO but we do not comment on speculation and should we have an announcement to make on this or any other matter we shall do so at the appropriate time,' the company said in a statement.



As a result, at this time there can be no certainty of any specific outcome for DMGT shareholders. DMGT owns 20% stake in Cazoo, which is accounted for as an investment.



