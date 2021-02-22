

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) said Monday that it has launched Lansoprazole DR Orally Disintegrating Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prevacid SoluTab Delayed-Release Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 15 mg and 30 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The Prevacid brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $87 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020 according to IMS Health.



Dr. Reddy's said that its Lansoprazole DR Orally Disintegrating Tablets are available in 15 mg and 30 mg tablets in unit-dose packages of 100.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DR REDDYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de