

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee firmed against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Monday amid strong foreign inflows into the domestic financial market.



A recovering economy and a promising budget are attracting global funds to India.



Third-quarter GDP data will be out this week, with economists expecting the economy to return to growth in Q3 after two quarters of contraction.



The Indian rupee appreciated to near a 1-year high of 72.29 against the dollar from Friday's closing value of 72.55. The rupee is likely to challenge resistance around the 71.00 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de