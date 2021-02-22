

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Platinum Limited said it targets mining EBITDA margin of 35-45% by 2030. The company plans 100% of its operations to be fully modernised and mechanised by 2030. It projects a net reduction in CO2 emissions of 30% by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.



Anglo American Platinum said its focus is on four strategic priorities to deliver the next phase of value creation for stakeholders: stimulate new markets and leverage new capabilities; embed anti-fragility across business; maximise value from core; and be a leader in ESG. The company believes delivering on these strategic priorities will increase its attributable production from own mines and joint operations from approximately 3.0 million ounces currently, by 20% to approximately 3.6 million ounces in 2030.



Anglo American Platinum is committed to the base dividend of 40% pay-out of headline earnings.



