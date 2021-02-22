

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications (BVC.L) reported full-year 2020 earnings of 2.22¢ per share compared to 0.93¢ per share last year.



Operating profit soared 218% to $14.2 million from $4.5 million in the previous year. Adjusted operating profit amounted to $15.0 million, a jump of 183%, compared to the prior year's $5.3 million.



Revenue for the year 2020 totaled $183.6 million, an increase of 49%, compared to $123.4 million generated a year ago.



Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer of BATM, said: 'This was an outstanding year for BATM. We delivered substantial financial growth, which was driven by our Bio-Medical division that was able to respond rapidly to the outbreak of the pandemic to develop COVID-19 diagnostic tests and manufacture critical care ventilators while also continuing its regular activity.'



