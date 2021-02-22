

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's services producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in January, data released by the Bank of Japan showed on Monday.



The services producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.3 percent decline in December. This was the fourth consecutive month of decline.



On a monthly basis, services producer prices dropped 0.6 percent, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, services producer prices decreased 0.1 percent annually in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de