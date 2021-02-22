

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, German ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business sentiment index is forecast to rise to 90.5 in February from 90.1 in the previous month.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it retreated against the greenback and the pound, it was up against the franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 128.00 against the yen, 1.0908 against the franc, 0.8643 against the pound and 1.2100 against the greenback at 3:55 am ET.



