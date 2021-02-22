

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence strengthened in February, reports said citing survey results from ifo Institute on Monday.



The business confidence index rose to 92.4 from 90.3 in the previous month. This was better than the economists' forecast of 90.5.



The current conditions as well as expectations climbed from the prior month's level.



The current conditions advanced to 90.6. This was also above economists' forecast of 89.0.



Likewise, the business expectations indicator improved to 94.2. Economists had forecast the score to rise to 91.8.



