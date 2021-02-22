

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $733 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $389 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.7% to $4.56 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $733 Mln. vs. $389 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $4.56 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



